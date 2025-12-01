Her Husband Won’t Stop Waking Her Up In The Morning, So She’s Taking Drastic Measures To Get Her Rest

Some folks are morning people, others are night owls.

Either way, everyone has different sleep schedules and it’s best to respect others. No one wants to wake up cranky or before that alarm goes off!

For this woman, she’s struggling with opposite sleep habits compared to her husband, and he’s not respecting her sleep.

She’s questioning what she should do next and came to Reddit for advice.

Let’s get into it…

WIBTA if I started locking our bedroom door in the mornings? My husband and I are on different sleep schedules. He tends to go to bed around midnight or 1AM, and wake up around 7AM. I don’t get to bed until 4, 5, sometimes 6AM, and tend to sleep until around noon. (I’m aware my sleep schedule is horrible, but until I can get it fixed this is what I’m living with). The issue is my husband will routinely come into the bedroom and talk to me while I’m still trying to sleep.

Not the most courteous thing…

It’s never anything important, and definitely nothing time sensitive that couldn’t wait until I was awake. He comes back into the room every 20-30 minutes, sometimes to make some random comment, sometimes to ask me a random question. Sometimes he’ll walk in and just stand in the doorway staring at me. I’ve told him before that this feels like a passive-aggressive attempt to annoy me into getting up, and that it results in me already being irritated before I even get up for the day. His response was that that’s not how he means it, so ‘it’s fine.’

Well, it doesn’t sound fine.

This morning he sent our roomba into the bedroom when I was still sleeping, and the thing roared and banged around in there for an hour. Would I be the AH if I started locking the bedroom door after my husband gets up, so I can finish sleeping? There’s a second bathroom he can use (it’s the one he primarily uses anyway) so I wouldn’t be cutting him off from the only bathroom or anything. This way I can finish sleeping without becoming irritated at him first thing in the morning, and he can stop wandering in for no reason. (I don’t know if it’s just an ingrained habit at this point or if he really is trying to annoy me into getting up, but he hasn’t stopped despite me asking him to).

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted to this marital problem…

This user thinks the husband is very disrespectful.

Another commenter suggested she give him of taste of his own medicine.

Several people pointed out that there is probably a deeper issue here.

Most people suggested they continue to discuss their issues.

Sleep should always be a priority. Hopefully, this couple discusses their issues and is able to improve their communication.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.