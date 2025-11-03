Her Mother-In-Law Still Contacts Her Despite Being Divorced From Her Ex-Husband, So She’s Thinking About Blocking Her On All Platforms

Moving on after a divorce can be one of the hardest things to do.

This woman was deeply hurt when her husband divorced her.

Even after the separation, her ex-mother-in-law continued to contact her and spoke highly of her.

But she also noticed how MIL was trying to defend her son in all of these.

Now, she is torn between maintaining contact and blocking the woman entirely to protect her own peace.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for blocking my MIL after her son and I divorced Long story short, I married the LOML in April. After a few months, he started to go down the wrong path again. We started to have arguments and fights because I opened my mouth about it and spoke up. Eventually, my husband decided to divorce me because of me speaking up and because I was “talking back.”

This woman learned that her ex-mother-in-law still speaks highly of her.

Note that his family is completely aware that their son is in the wrong here for acting this way and divorcing me over this. A dumb reason. The divorce happened a month ago. I found out my MIL still spoke highly of me behind my back and how she wants me back for her son. She wants me to come back.

Her ex-MIL still contacts her and gives her false hopes.

The day of the divorce, she was crying and begging me to stay in contact. Till this day, she still contacts me and gives me false hope. She tells me all will be well and her son will come to his senses. I’m still navigating this divorce because this is so immensely hard. I genuinely loved this man. How can someone dump you like you never mattered?

But she noticed that MIL was also trying to lowkey defend her son.

Anyways, I always sense she is trying to calm me down when speaking about this situation. And feel like she is defending her son lowkey. Whatever he does, she tries to downplay my emotions. She says things like, “But that’s what men do. Don’t overthink it. It will be fine.” Like what kind of backhanded advice is that.

Now, she’s thinking about blocking her on all online platforms.

I said that I don’t want to be in contact anymore because I don’t feel respected by her. Her son treated me like trash. AITA for wanting to block her or remove her off every platform? I feel like if I do, I also give my ex-husband the feeling he has won. I don’t know.

Let’s see how others react to this story.

Short and simple.

Cut contact with them and be done, advises this one.

People are saying the same thing.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Finally, this user gives their straightforward suggestion.

Sometimes, closing the door completely is the only way to heal.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.