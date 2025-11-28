Her Soon-To-Be Husband Asked For A Prenup, So This Woman Called Off The Wedding Because She Felt Insulted And Vulnerable

A prenup is supposed to protect both parties.

This woman called off her wedding with her soon-to-be husband because he asked for a prenup. Was she a bit too rash?

Read below for the full story and weigh in.

AITA for calling off my wedding because my STBH asked for a prenup? He makes close to 200K a year while I make 50K a year. My family is dead broke; his family is loaded. I’ve never asked him for money or to pay my bills. He’s the one who wants to pay for everything and gets mad at me if I pay a bill using MY money. We even argued about when we have kids, he wants me to stay home, while I want to work. I love my job. I’m frugal. I haven’t been to a mall in 15 years and shop at Big Lots or Dollar Tree. I’ve never got attached to his wealth.

This woman felt insulted.

He tells me that it’s common and not personal, but it’s insulting. It makes me feel like he’s using me in some way. I understand someone wanting to protect themselves, but he wants me to give up my career to be a housewife and leave me in a situation where he can divorce me and leave me out to dry.

A prenup is valid, but so are your feelings.

Let’s read what other people are saying in the comments.

This person raises some good points.

This one takes the husband’s side.

This makes sense.

Another reader chimes in.

And lastly, this one offers some perspective.

Communication can solve most couples’ issues.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.