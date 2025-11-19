Her Tinder Match Kept Pestering Her About Making A Banking Transaction, So This Woman Got Fed Up And Told Him To Respect Her Decision

Romance scams are everywhere these days.

This woman met a guy online that she thought was too good to be true. But he kept badgering her about making a banking transaction for him.

He then started insulting her when he didn’t get what he wanted.

AITA For not helping my match on Tinder? I (34F) matched with someone on a dating app. He was so handsome, almost too good to be true. He said he was working in a different country in Europe, but he is originally from SEA (mixed of 2 SEA country). We are chatting so good, talking about our day-to-day activities, sharing updates about each other. We hit it off because we shared our views in life and plans for the future. He was giving me so many compliments just seeing my photos that I sent. But whenever I asked him to send a photo, it will take him a long time to send one. I asked for a video, he sent two, but in both videos, he was not talking and just flexing on the mirror. He was really too good to be true. I’m not ugly in any way, but I’m also not a very beautiful woman. I will say I’m average.

One day, he said that they are having some network issues and he could not complete his task on time. He said he wanted to finish it ASAP, so he can transfer to where I am currently located and be together. He asked my help to access is bank account to do a transaction for him, that way, he can finish his task. I told him I’m not comfortable with doing that, because we barely know each other and we have never met in person. He kept on insisting that if I really like/love him I will do it. That way, we can be together sooner rather than later. I already told him several times that I’m not comfortable in doing that because it is is personal bank account and I’m just somebody who he met on a dating app.

For a couple of days, he kept on begging me to do the transaction. He said that he will give me instructions on how to do it. And each time, I always say “No, because I’m not comfortable in doing it.” After a couple of days, he says that I have big trust issues and if I really love/like him, I will do it in order for us to be together. I got fed up and told him that he should respect my decision when I say no. But he kept on saying that I have trust issues and no other man will want me. So AITA for refusing to give help to a person in need?

Run, block, report. He’ll get his comeuppance.

