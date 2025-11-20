High School Student Matched A Rude Coach’s Energy During An Award Ceremony, So He Gave A Perfectly Petty Comeback That Left Everyone Speechless

Some conversations are not meant to blossom.

This high school student was attending an award ceremony breakfast with another school’s team.

A coach from the other table made a snarky remark about his hometown.

So he decided to respond in the same petty way.

Read the full story below for all the details.

That don’t tell me nothing! In high school, I was attending an award ceremony breakfast. My group was seated with another school’s participants and coach. They asked us where we were from. As we started answering, they seemed unclear.

This student tried to answer what was asked of him, but the coach told him his answer didn’t give them anything.

I asked if they knew Auburn University. Then, I said we were from the city directly next to Auburn, where the University is located. The coach or teacher said, “That don’t tell me nothing.” I’m a smart dude, always have been, so I immediately asked them where they were from. They started answering, explaining where this mountain is and that there’s a river next to it. Then, they said the place they’re from is right there.

So, he said the same thing to the other group.

One of my teammates leaned over to the other and said, “Here it comes.” I leaned forward so my chair returned to the floor and said: “That don’t tell me nothing.” It was very petty, but I was satisfied when the coach turned red.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user says it reminds him of his ex.

There’s nothing wrong with a bit of pettiness, says this one.

This person thinks it’s a legendary move.

Finally, another personal thought from this user.

The best response to rudeness is a taste of its own medicine.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.