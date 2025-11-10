His Dad Made A Long-Running Joke About This Man Losing A Wrench, So He Swore That He Will Always Gift His Father The Same Wrench On Every Occasion

Long-running family jokes are the best.

This man was constantly teased by his dad about losing a wrench years ago, so he swore to him he’d always receive a wrench on every special occasion. Let’s just say he’s been true to his word.

Check out the humorous full story below.

Just in case you thought it was a one-time-thing… Never, ever stop being petty. Never EVER let something go, or let it die, or let people say you are doing it for attention or karma; pettiness does NOT have an expiration date, and as long as you keep pettiness in your heart all year round, it will never leave you. My father, many, many years ago, jokingly accused me of losing a wrench. Sick of the teasing, I warned him he’d get that wrench every Father’s Day, birthday, and Christmas for the rest of his life. I keep my promises.

This man has been gifting his dad a wrench for years, and this year’s birthday is no exception.

Today is Dad’s birthday, and while he only asked for gift cards, from me, he will always get one, extra, tiny little gift. A Craftsman, 7/16, ratchet end wrench. Why? Because it will never NOT be funny. But at this point, I feel that I am a large shareholder in Craftsman Tools.

Now that’s real commitment to a joke.

More than a decade later, the joke’s still going strong.

