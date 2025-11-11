His Daughter Came To Stay With Him After She Found Out That Her Mom Lied To Her, But Now The Mom’s Wants The Dad To Send Her Back

Co-parenting with an ex can be difficult, but if both parents put the needs of the child first, it can work out well.

What would you do if your child wanted to stay with you because she was mad at her mom for lying, but your ex wanted her to stay with her?

That is what the dad in this story is dealing with, and he thinks that it should be up to his daughter to choose where she stays.

Is he right, or should he comply with his ex’s demands? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for letting my daughter stay with me and my wife after she found out that her mom lied to her My ex and I have a 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, with autism level 2.

My ex has primary custody, and I have Olivia on Wednesdays and every other weekend. A few months ago, my ex told me she was feeling a little burnt out so she wanted us to keep Olivia from Wednesday to Sunday so she could go on a trip with some friends.

I can see why she lied, but it is generally not a good idea.

Olivia is very attached to her mom, so my ex told Olivia that it was a work trip, and she had to go. Last week one of my ex’s friends was at the house with my ex and Olivia and their vacation somehow came up.

I am sure she is very hurt.

Olivia figured out that the vacation was the “work trip” that her mom told her about and freaked out because her mom lied to her and her mom doesn’t lie. She hid in her room for the rest of the day, then called me and asked me to come get her. She’s been with us ever since.

This must be very confusing for her.

She’s really upset about this. She cries all the time because she wants her mom, but she doesn’t know what else her mom lied about, and she doesn’t trust her. Apparently, Olivia’s aide called my ex because she’s been having a hard time in school so now my ex-wife is demanding that I send Olivia home so they can get back to her routines and start working with her therapist to help her get over this. But I told her Olivia will go back when she’s ready.

I don’t think the courts would take her side.

Now she’s threatening to call the police and/or take me back to court over “custodial interference” even though we’ve always had a very friendly co-parenting relationship. My wife thinks we should send her back to avoid drama, but I think it should be Olivia’s choice.

AITA for refusing to send her back after she found out her mom lied to her? AITA?

I agree with him in this case. Olivia is old enough to know what she wants. The dad, however, does need to make sure that his daughter is doing well in school.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about it.

The child is home, she has two homes.

I don’t think this commenter is right.

The wife could be wrong too.

I don’t think dad is trying to cause problems.

This commenter says he should send the child back to her mom.

Mom put herself in a bad situation.

