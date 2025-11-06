His Wife Said That They Didn’t Need A Riding Mower And To Use The Push Mower, But He Said If The Push Mower Was So Easy, She Could Use It

Riding lawn mowers can make a big job a lot easier than using a push mower, but of course, they are also pretty expensive.

When the salesperson in this story had a married couple come in, it was obvious that the husband wanted it, but the wife didn’t want to spend the money.

Eventually, the husband told her wife that if using the old push mower was so easy, she could mow from now on, otherwise he was buying the rider.

If it is so easy you do it. I managed a fairly good sized family owned outdoor power business. We sold everything from small farm equipment down to the garden trowel.

A good lawn mower is important.

It was an incredibly hot late June but grass was growing because it had been a wet season. The brand we sold had recently introduced a 42″ zero turn mower with a steering wheel. I placed this mower near the parts and service counters with a sign on it as we were running a special.

Here comes the customers.

Enter nice elderly gentleman EG and cheap wife CW while staff was busy with customers. Immediately evident was the man had been struggling as his face was red and covered in sweat. I personally was bouncing between parts and service counters helping out as they were busy and sales wasn’t. When they entered I looked up and greeted them apologizing that we were all busy but we would be with them soon. Until then please help themselves to the seats, chilled water and snacks we had out.

I finished first with my customer and walked over to EG who now is circling the mower and shake his hand introducing myself. He starts asking me about the mower so I start answering them.

Come on lady, let the guy get a rider.

After a few questions his wife comes over and starts in on us. “You don’t need to sell him a new mower. We have a push mower that he has been using for years and it is perfectly fine. Just get us a new blade and we can leave.” He hands me a slip of paper with the model numbers from his mower and I go to look it up.

A wife like this makes people want to stay single.

Meanwhile the wife continues to scold him for trying to waste money on a mower and how the mower wouldn’t work as their backyard has a gate. After retrieving the blade approaching the counter his wife has now gone to the table putting snacks and water in her large purse.

Sneaking in the sales pitch.

The EG hands me the money for the blade and I make change. As I hand him the change I pass him a pamphlet about the new rider and they leave. Over an hour later the EG calls asking for me. I answer asking if there is a problem.

This is reasonable, blades can be really hard to remove.

He had been struggling to take the bent blade off and now needs me to send someone to either fix it there or bring it back to our shop and change the blade for him. I get his address realizing he is close to my bank so offer to just stop by and change the blade for him since I could probably do it in a minute or so since I needed to go by there anyway.

Come on lady, stop being so cheap.

When I got there his wife was asking how much I was going to charge her for doing this and said it was fine as I was going just down the street. She goes inside and he starts asking more questions. A couple hours later he returns and I see him from my office desk so I meet him before he gets across the showroom.

I think he wants that new rider.

Concerned and asking if everything is alright he says everything is fine and thanks me for helping him out. He asks me how would he get the mower into his back yard when it is fenced off and I inform him the with with the chute raised is only 45″ so if they had a 48″ gate it usually fits. If not we do have another rider that is only 32″ wide but not zero turn. He smiles saying his gate has 46″ of clearance and wondered if we could deliver by closing time.

That is great that he is getting the new mower!

After signing the paperwork, taking the payment and setting up a delivery within the hour I asked about this wife. “Apparently she decided to go with the rider then.” Once again he grins saying “Oh hell no. She said it was easy to use the push mower so I might as well keep doing that. I told her if it is so easy then get out there and finish it. Otherwise I’m going to buy that rider.”

This sales guy is really good.

Worried about drama I went with the deliveryman to ensure no problems. His wife looked out the windows but never came outside. When we left he was happily mowing the yard on his new rider.

What a great story! I’m so glad the guy got the mower that he needed.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Me too, he deserved it.

This is the situation for many couples.

It only takes once.

I bet dad thought it was worth it.

Mowing is a lot of work.

Money well spent.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.