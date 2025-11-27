His Wife Set A Reasonable Rule For Their Child, But He Went Ballistic And Feels Guilty

People say things they don’t mean during fights all the time, problem is, they can’t take them back.

How would you handle feeling guilty over how you spoke to your wife? One guy recently took to Reddit to seek validation about a fight he had.

Here are the details.

AITA For Telling my wife to “be quiet”? I (43m) am married to Christy (43f).

We have a daughter in eighth grade (13f) Ava, and a 9-year-old son.

All fake names by the way.

Seems like an important distinction.

Ava has been wanting to go to boarding school for high school for a while now.

Since August.

There’s nothing going on at her regular school, but she really just wants to try boarding school.

Usually it’s the other way around.

She’s done a bunch of research on where she wants to go and stuff like that.

Personally, I think that it would be a good thing for her to try, and I thought Christy would agree but I guess not.

Christy immediately shut the idea down, and starting talking about “Oh, she’ll only be around for X more years anyways” and stuff like that.

She didn’t entertain the idea of her living at school at all.

Admittedly that’s a difficult idea for most parents.

I thought she was being kind of closed minded, but she didn’t want to hear any of that.

I was getting kind of frustrated trying to argue my point, and Christy just kept talking over me and I told her to “be quiet for one damn second.”

She didn’t want to talk anymore after that.

Yikes, understandably so.

AITA?

Oof, uh, yeah this one seems fairly cut and dry. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Most of the comments eviscerated the original poster.

Some people felt both parents were at fault.

Others asked for more clarification.

One person really analyzed all the details.

And another expressed concern for their relationship dynamic.

Sounds like this entire family is about to get schooled.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.