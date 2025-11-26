Homeowner Moved To The Countryside For Peace And Quiet, But He Was Woken Up By His Rude Neighbor’s Loud Music At 7:30 In The Morning, So He Did The Same Thing Back

Peaceful living is one of the best parts of moving to the countryside.

But this man was surprised to learn that his neighbor was blasting loud music.

He tried to talk to them politely, but it failed.

So he came up with a petty revenge and gave them a taste of their own medicine.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Petty neighbor pretends I dont exist, blasts loud obnoxious music at 730am I just moved from a very densely populated suburb to the rural swamplands where everyone has 3+ acre plots. This is important to establish the physical distance between myself and the issue. The issue: The family to one side of my land has a plot roughly half my size. My house is at the back left corner of my lot, while theirs is curbside on the front right.

This man was woken up by a loud banging.

I was woken up this morning by a loud banging. I thought someone was knocking hard on my door because it was relentless and loud as hell. I got up, got dressed, and walked outside. Nothing.

He heard Spanish rap music coming from their neighbor who lives several feet away.

Then, I heard the obnoxiously loud bass line of Spanish rap music. The amateur-skill-level beat that 10,000,000 of those songs all share. 1 2 3 4 BOOM boom boom boom BOOM boom boom boom. Again, our houses are several hundred feet away. There is no excuse for me to be hearing anything from his lot and vice versa.

He tried to ask them to turn down their music, but the neighbor just gave him a dirty look.

I had previously tried to introduce myself to these neighbors. The father was mowing the lawn a few days ago, and I tried to go over to say hi to him. He gave me a dirty look and didn’t bother to turn his lawnmower off. This family already disliked me because my builder had to kick his kids off my land. They had been using it to ride dirt bikes and did not stop even when my home construction began.

They also have a history of throwing their garbage into his property.

At one point, they “trashed” (threw garbage and toilet-papered) the house when it was still being framed. The construction crew lost a day’s work because of it. There are still clear paths from their property to mine where they rode.

So, he finally had enough and gave them a taste of their own medicine.

This morning, I went to his door and knocked on it to ask him to turn it down. They ignored me. So, I took my truck (with an upgraded sound system and sub) and parked it on our property line. Then, I proceeded to blast “Raining Blood” by Slayer for 15 minutes. I turned it off 15 minutes ago and have been enjoying my silence ever since. Guess he doesn’t like my music either?

