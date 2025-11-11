Homeowners Tried To Be Understanding About Their Neighbor’s Autistic Son, But When He Kept Stealing Their Stuff, It Put Them In A Difficult Position

Good neighbors can make life easier, but difficult ones can really push your buttons.

When a homeowner’s neighbor with autism kept wandering into their yard and taking things, they tried to stay kind.

But after countless stolen tools and mixed-up messes, even their patience started to run out.

AITAH because I’m frustrated our neighbors Autistic adult son steals our bottles and yard supplies… Our neighbors have an adult son with autism. He goes with a worker every day and is quite friendly for the most part.

He is making quite a bit of trouble, though.

However, he has consistently come into our yard since we moved in, taking multiple snow shovels, regular shovels, and rakes. He will put fallen branches into our backyard from theirs. He will move stuff around from our front yard to our backyard — for example, we had a large tree branch break in high winds, and my spouse cut it up in the front to dispose of, but the neighbor moved it all to the backyard. He also comes and takes our bags of bottles. He once even opened our door to let our dog in because he doesn’t like our dog.

We have spoken to our neighbors about it. They have spoken to him. They have a sign on their gate saying not to come into our yard, and we have a sign saying he isn’t allowed to take our things. We have been nice about it, but recently it’s really started to get on our nerves. He is definitely aware he isn’t supposed to do it because he rushes in and out of our yard. AITAH?

