House Guest Brought Her Own Wine To A Family Party To Avoid Triggering Her Food Allergies, So Her Sister-In-Law Accused Her Of Insulting Her As A Host

Attending a last-minute party can be stressful enough without having to worry about an unexpected allergic reaction.

So when one house guest brought her own safe wine to her family’s party to avoid triggering her allergies, her sister-in-law somehow decided it was an insult to her hosting abilities.

AITA for bringing my own wine to a house party I (F39 now, 32 at the time) was invited last minute to my then sister-in-law’s house. They were having a catered murder mystery party, and one of the couples had canceled, so they invited my now ex and me to fill the spot.

I have a lot of food allergies and knew the caterers couldn’t have known since I was a last-minute addition. My sister-in-law was also well aware of my allergies.

I ate before we went, in case I couldn’t bring any food, and I brought two bottles of a safe wine. When we arrived, I greeted everyone and quietly handed the wine to the caterers, explaining that I had allergies and could only drink from those two bottles.

The night progressed, and we had a great time.

A couple of days later, I heard from my ex that my sister-in-law was upset that I had brought my own wine. She said it was embarrassing, that I humiliated her in front of everyone, and that it was disrespectful to the caterers.

I don’t think I was the AH. I just wanted to have a good time like everyone else without getting sick—but maybe it’s some social rule I don’t understand. AITA for bringing my own wine?

What did Reddit think?

