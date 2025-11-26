Husband Asks Wife To Cut Her Family Out Of Her Life, But She Loves Her Family And Doesn’t Want To
Imagine having a great relationship with your parents and siblings, but when you get married, your spouse seems jealous of them and thinks you should stop spending time with them.
Would you be willing to cut your family out of your life to please your spouse, or would you refuse?
In this story, one wife is in this situation, and she does not want to cut her family out of her life. She’s pretty confused by her husband’s request.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITAH for not cutting my family out of my life
I 27 (f) have been married to my husband 28 (m) for about 6 months
As soon as I signed that marriage certificate our relationship changed
No he’s not abusive, but I think he had a different idea of marriage than I did that was never discussed prior to our wedding
She doesn’t want to move.
As soon as we got married he started pushing for us to move across the country
I told him I want to grow our family first before even considering it because I want our kids to know their grandparents and family.
And then we hit some fertility issues
He recently brought to my attention he wants me to cut my family out of my life, or at the very least, limit my relationship with them.
She doesn’t want to cut her family out of her life.
I have a close family, not weirdly close but close
I don’t complain about my marriage to my mom or sister or talk about my husband poorly to them
No one in my family has over stepped any of our boundaries or has ever been disrespectful to my husband
They don’t show up without an invitation and I don’t even see my family every week.
It sounds like she has a great relationship with her mom and siblings.
I probably see my mom the most because I recently got her into working out so she’s been meeting me at my workout classes 2-3 days a week, but even then we are working out the entire time.
I call my mom on my way to work and this is just out of habit. It started when I was 22 and living alone and it was a quick “hi I’m alive” and it’s turned into a routine.
We don’t talk about anything serious, just our work for the day and plans later on etc.
I am also really close with my siblings, nieces and nephews. I never babysit without my husband being on board, but I do love spending time with them.
This came out of nowhere!
Anyways, last night my husband had a mental breakdown.
He was crying saying I need to cut my family off and stop seeing them.
I didn’t understand why but his only reasons were that I’m too close to them and he feels insignificant or like he comes second.
I asked what he meant because I’ve never bailed on my husband, never not included him in plans, never took my family’s side in a fight (they’ve never even been in an argument), my family is honestly really laid back and he’s never had an issue before this.
This is very confusing to her.
He couldn’t answer and he said he wants to take back what he said and he knows it’s unfair to ask that of me.
I’m starting to feel like he just doesn’t like my family? Wants to isolate me from them? Wants to move to get me away from everyone?
I don’t know if I am the jerk for not wanting no relationship with my family or if something weird is going on on his end. I’ve heard of people cutting contact with it parents, but usually there’s a huge argument or a boundary crossed?
This just feels so out of the blue and I can’t shake the disturbed feeling the situation gave me
I wonder what his relationship is like with his family. It could be that he’s jealous of how close she is to her family.
Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this situation.
