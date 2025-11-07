Husband Was Out With His Wife On A Date Night And Witnessed How She Was Getting Along With A Stranger, And He Felt Unhappy With Her Behavior
Respect and trust are important in any marriage.
This man was out with his wife on a date night.
He noticed that she was having a casual interaction with another man.
Eventually, he bought her a drink and invited her to play a game of darts.
He felt hurt and questioned whether such behavior was appropriate for someone who is already married.
Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.
AITAH being upset with my wife over leaving me at the bar to go play darts with a stranger?
My wife and I probably only go out together 2 to 3 times a year.
There was a guy approaching her at the skill machine.
For some reason, she took advice from him on what to push.
She didn’t win much of anything.
This man witnessed how a stranger approached his wife and bought her a drink.
Then, she tells him he owed her a drink for telling her the wrong thing.
He bought her a drink.
Some time later, he came over and was talking to both of us.
Some more time later, he came over to my wife while I was in the bathroom.
He asked her to be his dart partner.
He was not happy that his wife entertained a stranger at the bar.
When I came out of the bathroom, she was going to play darts with strangers, leaving me at the bar.
I was not happy. She apologized the next day, but it was apparently half-hearted.
Now, she says I’m controlling, and she was just being social.
I don’t believe married people should behave this way. AITA?
There are some things that married people shouldn’t be doing anymore.
