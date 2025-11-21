Iconic Photos Of Famous Couples In An Elevator Are All The Rage, And Now You Can Make Them Of Yourself

There is a trend where famous couples have really cool pictures of themselves in an elevator. The angle is just perfect to make them look their best.

Now, you can do this with just a few taps on your phone thanks to an advanced new AI photo editor.

This TikToker explains just how to do it. The video starts by showing a celebrity couple in the elevator, then she says, “Ok, let’s go.”

The video skips to her on her phone, where she walks you through how to make a similar photo of yourself.

She is grabbing the format from the TikTok video, and copying it.

Ok, pretty easy so far.

Then she loads it into the meitu app on her phone, nice and easy. Then she chooses two pictures of herself and her husband, and hits next.

The app does the rest, combining their pictures into the elevator image. It looks really real!

Very cool.

The description of the video reads, “Elevator AI photo tutorial elevator AI Ameitu meitu elevator trend, this trend but elevator selfie gemini AI photo prompt.”

Ok, clearly she is trying to work all the search terms in there. But whatever, the fact is that the app looks really easy and effective.

Watch the quick video for yourself to see if it is something you want to do.

It looks really fun.

You can see the video here:

@nicklulu88 Elevator AI photo tutorial elevator ai meitu meitu elevator trend this trend but elevator selfie gemini ai photo prompt elevator Come si fanno le foto in ascensore in trend in questi giorni? Trend foto ascensore Trend ai ascensore in italiano Foto ascensore tutorial Foto ascensore come fare สอนทำรูปถ่ายในลิฟต์ง่ายๆ โดยไม่ต้องใช้ Prompt ไม่ต้องใช้คำสั่งอะไรให้ยุ่งยาก gini kan trend nya? yuk cobain bikin trend lift tanpa prompt Gemini AI Photo Prompt #capcutforus #capcut #capcutpioneer #fyp Elevator AI photo template ♬ La envidia se te ve – 𝓂𝒾𝑔𝓊𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓉𝑜🕺🏽

The people in the comments gave it a try, and they seem to love the results.

Here is one picture made by a commenter.

Then another one. Very cute!

Here is another fun picture, I love it.

AI photo editing is crazy.

