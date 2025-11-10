Kids Are Pranking Their Parents Using AI Generated Images Of Homeless People In Their House

The latest AI tools allow people to create very accurate images that can fool almost anyone.

With those tools, lots of people are tricking their loved ones into thinking someone is in the house who shouldn’t be there, and in this video, it is really funny.

The TikToker begins the video by saying, “POV: I convinced my parents a homeless man is in our house to see how they would react.”

He shows a picture of the parents and how they reacted to it. They look frustrated. lol.

He then cuts the video to show the text conversation one line at a time. It begins with a picture of the homeless man at the door, and the message, “There is a man at the door. He says he knows you.”

From there, the mom replies, “We do not know him. Do not let him in.”

The TikToker then sends a picture of the guy on their couch, and says, “I already did.”

Yikes, I bet the parents were freaked out!

The dad then sent a voice message, which said, “We do not know this man. Tell him to get out!”

The son replied via text, saying, “He said he’s not leaving.” This message was sent with a picture of the homeless man standing up and looking angry.

The dad sent another voice message, saying, “Call the police! He is a robber!”

The son takes the prank up a notch by sending a picture of the homeless man trying on a shirt, and he texts, “He’s trying on your clothes. I don’t know what to do.”

The dad’s next voice message says, “Are you thinking straight? I just told you what to do. This is armed robbery!”

The son replies, “He’s not armed!”

Okay, that is just funny!

He then sends a picture of the AI guy leaving with one of the dad’s shirts and a message saying, “He’s leaving now. I told him he can keep your clothes.”

The TikToker ends the video showing that the parents keep trying to call him.

While it is funny to watch, I’d be upset if my kids did something like this!

Oh well, it was very entertaining.

Watch the full video below to see for yourself.

The people in the comments thought it was hilarious.

This person loved the part where the dad said it was armed robbery.

Parents never learn.

That last picture was perfect.

AI pranks are next level.

