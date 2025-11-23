Lazy Cousins Refused To Participate In A Thoughtful Family Gift, So Teen Turned Their Absence Into A Humorous Surprise

Family traditions often rely on everyone putting in a little effort, but sometimes laziness can get in the way.

In this story, a teen took charge of their grandfather’s birthday gift, but faced resistance from cousins who refused to contribute.

So what started as a simple request turned into a hilarious family showdown that left one grandfather with a pile of framed dog photos.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for replacing pictures of my cousins with pictures of my dog My grandpa’s birthday was a couple weeks ago. Six weeks before his birthday, I texted all of my siblings and cousins (there are nine of us) and asked them to send me a picture of themselves within the next four weeks so I could put it on a phone case for our grandpa’s birthday.

So when responses were slow, one teen issued an ultimatum.

Two weeks later, I sent the text again, reminding them I needed a picture and that anybody who chose not to send one would be replaced by a picture of my dog. Three cousins told me to just screenshot something from their Instagrams. I didn’t respond to that.

So they gave one last final warning, but their cousins still didn’t oblige.

The day before I placed the order, I sent another text saying anybody who did not send a picture in the next 24 hours would be replaced by pictures of my dog. The same three cousins never sent pictures.

So this teen followed through with their word.

Their spots on the phone case now feature my dog in a sombrero, my dog at the pumpkin patch, and my dog in a chicken costume. They came over for my grandpa’s birthday and saw him open his new phone case.

Of course, their cousins were angry.

They were mad that their pictures weren’t on the case and complained that I didn’t use their Instagram photos like they had suggested.

But the teen reminds them they failed to follow through on their part of the deal.

I reminded them that I sent three clear reminders with warnings that anyone who didn’t send a picture would be replaced with the dog. They knew exactly what would happen.

Luckily, the recipient of the gift got a kick out of it.

My grandpa finds it hilarious, but their parents are now telling my parents that I excluded them on purpose and want me to apologize. AITA for replacing them with pictures of my dog because they never sent me a picture?

If their family wanted to be included in the gift, then they should have put in more effort.

What did Reddit have to say?

They told their family exactly what would happen, then they followed through on it.

This commenter thoroughly enjoyed this story.

These cousins were just being plain lazy.

Good birthday gifts require effort, and these cousins made it clear they weren’t up to the task.

This teen’s creativity paid off big time.

In the end, grandpa got a smile and the lazy cousins got a lesson in accountability.

