Love Pumpkin Spice Coffee? Check Out This Video Where A Customer Brings Her Own Pumpkin In To Starbucks For The Ultimate Fall Experience.

If you love the fall and all the fall flavors, you have likely enjoyed a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks.

If you want to take that experience to the next level, follow in the footsteps of this incredible TikToker.

The video begins with her purchasing a small decorative pumpkin, and the caption on the video says, “Your sign to take your mini pumpkin to Starbucks!”

Once she has cleaned out the little pumpkin, she heads to Starbucks and orders a pumpkin spice latte, but she wants them put into the pumpkin itself. While the barista takes the order, the music in the background is singing, “We love fall.”

This is a little bit too much pumpkin for me, but I’m sure it will be great.

The barista tells her to take the pumpkins down to the end of the counter, and then she gets right to work. She fills the pumpkins up with the latte, puts on some whipped cream, and sprinkles on the pumpkin spice on top. It looks great!

This is the most ‘Instagrammable’ thing I’ve ever seen.

The description of the video gives a big thank you to the baristas, saying, “We love our Starbucks baristas in El Dorado!” I can see why, they really went above and beyond for this customer.

I don’t think this is something I would want to try, but it looks fun nonetheless.

Check out the video below to see it for yourself.

The people in the comments aren’t so sure about this idea.

This person questions why you would want to do it.

Here is a Starbucks employee who says they won’t do this.

I guess you can get sick from doing this.

Full on pumpkin spice season.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁