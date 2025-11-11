Man Accidentally Scratched A Woman’s Car And Left His Business Card Because He Felt Guilty, But Now She’s Demanding Over $3,000 For Repairs

Some strangers will quickly take advantage of your kindness whenever they get a chance.

This man was honest enough to admit when his car door lightly tapped someone else’s vehicle.

It was a minor scuff that the driver initially didn’t mind at the time it happened.

But later, he received a text message charging him $3000+ for the “damage.”

He doesn’t know how to respond.

WIBTA for refusing to pay $3,100 after a tiny door scratch when the owner said “don’t worry about it”? I was parking next to someone at a store when my door barely tapped their car. It left a small surface scratch, legit no dent, no paint flake, just a light scuff. A scuff which almost entirely came off with the ol’ lick-of-the-thumb trick. The owner was actually sitting in the car at the time. I immediately apologized, and she was super friendly. She laughed it off and said not to worry about it as we walked into the gym together.

This man is now being charged $3,000+ for the minor door scratch.

Still, when I left, I put my business card on her windshield as a gesture of good faith. I figured if she changed her mind later, I’d Venmo her a couple hundred bucks for touch-up or buffing. A few days later, she texted me saying her boyfriend owns a body shop and sent an estimate: $3,135.93. The estimate includes full fender repair, bumper removal, radar calibration, and multi-panel paint blending. Basically, a full collision repair for what’s barely a scuff.

He thinks $500 is more than fair.

Now, I’m trying to figure out what to do. I find myself wanting to tell her that’s absurd. I want to offer her $500 to settle it fairly. I feel like I did everything right. I apologized, left my info, and offered more than enough for a minor scratch. She even told me it was no big deal when we talked about it. And I wouldn’t have my contact info if it wasn’t for my bleeding heart leaving my card.

Now, he doesn’t know what to do as his friends are also divided in their opinions.

But she and her boyfriend are clearly trying to turn this into a payday. However, I did hit her car with my door and want to do the right thing. I got a mixed bag of opinions from my friends on what they think. From doing nothing and ghosting her to paying the amount and learning my lesson. So, WIBTA for refusing to pay $3,100 and offering $500 instead?

It doesn’t cost $3000 to fix what’s barely a scuff. She is taking advantage of the situation.

Kindness shouldn’t come with a $3,000 price tag.

