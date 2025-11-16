Man Has An Awful Experience Helping Friends Open A New Business At A Music Venue, So He Walks Away From The Job And Messes With Their Business’s Lights

Imagine working for some friends to help them start a new business, but the work environment is horrible.

When you eventually left the job, would you just be glad you were no longer there, or would you take advantage of an easy way to get revenge?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he had an app on his phone that literally gave him all the power…at least to the lights.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Old friends f’d me over after I essentially created their buisness So there’s some back story to this post. About two years ago my friend, let call him Jared, came to me asking about bartending. At that point I had been bartending for about 7 years and had opened a few big name successful bars. He mentioned wanting to buy a local music venue and rebrand it.

This sounds like a horrible place to work.

Fast forward to the business starting. I created the entire POS system, hired all of the bartenders. Did all of the inventory ordering etc. None of the owners have ever been in the service industry and did not know a single thing about stuff. I would never get paid on time, got treated TERRIBLY by them, and they never lived up to their end of the deal. They owe me a lot of money and spread some pretty horrible lies about me.

This could be interesting!

NOW for the petty revenge. I recently discovered this old app on my phone that controls the entire set up (lighting, etc) to this place. I’m pretty positive I’m still the only one who can remotely control this unless you are at the bar. Of course, they never removed my access and more than likely have no idea how to unless they were to redo all of the set up on the back end. I decided to have some fun with this the other night.

I wonder what the people at the bar thought was happening.

I changed all of the lights several times, while the bar was open. Certainly not during a busy time but just to test it out. I got the message on the app that said “successful” I knew I was golden. I turned them all off several times. Waited a bit and continued to do it. I know they had absolutely no idea what was going on.

This revenge is going to go on, and on, and on.

They turned off all of the power to the place twice and reset the breakers. I could tell this because all of the devices were offline. I let this go on for about 20-30 minutes and decided to not over do it too much so they wouldn’t get suspicious just yet. I did have an absolute blast watching all of the lights turn back on, through the app, just for me to mess with them over and over again. The best part, they are now set on automatic timers to turn off at 12 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Don’t worry, the dance room upstairs will still have light but the entire bar area will go dark.

Wow! They’ll probably have no idea what’s happening or how to fix it. He certainly holds the power!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He could pretend to “fix” the problem.

Here’s a similar thought.

Here are some more ideas to keep the revenge going.

Here’s a story about a remote control for a TV.

It’s not always a good idea to help friends, unfortunately.

This revenge could go on for a very long time.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.