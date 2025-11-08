Man Mistakes Neighbor For Part Of The Construction Crew That’s Blocking The Road, But When The Neighbor Corrects Him, He Apologizes

Do you know your neighbors? Would you ever accidentally mistake one of your neighbors for part of a local construction crew?

Wrong Company buddy I work for a water company that is located in a separate city than the one I live in. One day on my way out the door I notice a water leak in the road right outside my home so I call the appropriate water company to let them know. They inform me that they will send one of their operators out to take a look and get it fixed.

On my way home I pull into me neighborhood and notice all the construction vehicles blocking the intersection to my road. One of the water company employees informs me that the work was almost done and asks me to wait on the side of the road so as to allow their vehicles in and out. So I pull over and sit in my truck while I wait and thats when the fun begins.

My neighbor from about 3 houses down walks up to my truck and just stares into my window with his arms crossed, clearly he is annoyed but at this point I dont know its me he’s mad at so i start making casual conversation Me: “This looks like a mess” Him: “How long is this going to continue?” Me: “they told me it should be done in about 15 minutes”

Him: “Thats what you guys told me an hour ago!” At this point I realize that we aren’t having a casual neighborly conversation, that he is in fact very upset with me Me: “I didnt tell you anything, maybe they did, but I didnt” Him: “Who gives a care which one of you said it, it was said!”

Me ” I dont even work for them, I work for an entirely different water company” He continues to cuss and repeat over and over that we lied to him Me: ” I dont know why you think I work for them, I’ve told you over and over that I work for an entirely different company” He gestures to the sign on the side of my truck “says water right there doesnt it?

Me ” Yeah it does, but you notice that it says an entirely different city?” Him: “Oh they are all the same.” Me ” Obviously they arent” He then puts his finger right in my face and yells ” Well while your company had this road shut down it forced my children to walk home from school a different route that forced them to pass multiple bad peopole and if anything had happened to them it wouldve been your fault!”

At this point im livid. I push my door open and get in his face. “look buddy, im sorry for whats happened to you, but I DO NOT WORK FOR THEM!. I live three houses down from you and im just sitting here waiting to get onto my road so I can go home! He kinda stares down for a second and walks off. After about 10 minutes he comes back to me and shakes my hand and apologizes. We talk for a bit until the real water company shows up and he goes storming off towards them

