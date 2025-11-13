November 13, 2025 at 4:15 am

Man Received A Cologne From His Girlfriend As A Birthday Present, But She Got Upset When He Stopped Wearing It

by Heide Lazaro

Some people give gifts based on what they want, not what the other person prefers. If you received a gift like that, would you be honest, or would you pretend to like it?

In this story, one man received cologne from his girlfriend as a birthday gift.

While she thinks it’s good for him, he doesn’t really appreciate it for several reasons.

So he stopped wearing it.

Read the full story below.

AITA for hating my girlfriend’s birthday present?

It was my birthday recently.

My girlfriend decided to gift me a cologne.

She said she always found this type of cologne really good for men, so she wanted me to have it.

This man didn’t like his girlfriend’s gift for three reasons.

This rubbed me the wrong way for a couple reasons:

A) getting me a present that she finds attractive is a present for her, not for me. It would be like a man gifting his GF lingerie as a present.

B) I already wear a cologne every day.

C) I didn’t like the scent of this cologne at all.

She found out that he had stopped using it and called him a jerk.

I tried wearing it for her sake, but it gave me a headache.

It was so strong and cloyingly sweet, so I stopped wearing it.

She got on my case about this and said I’m a jerk for not appreciating her gift she spent a lot of money on above.

I think I have every right to not be happy with it for the reasons I said above. AITA?

It sounds like his girlfriend was trying to be thoughtful, but she missed the mark.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user makes some valid points.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 5.43.02 PM Man Received A Cologne From His Girlfriend As A Birthday Present, But She Got Upset When He Stopped Wearing It

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 5.43.27 PM Man Received A Cologne From His Girlfriend As A Birthday Present, But She Got Upset When He Stopped Wearing It

It shouldn’t be a big deal, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 5.44.16 PM Man Received A Cologne From His Girlfriend As A Birthday Present, But She Got Upset When He Stopped Wearing It

This user thinks it’s on her.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 5.45.16 PM Man Received A Cologne From His Girlfriend As A Birthday Present, But She Got Upset When He Stopped Wearing It

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 5.45.34 PM Man Received A Cologne From His Girlfriend As A Birthday Present, But She Got Upset When He Stopped Wearing It

Even the sweetest gift can turn sour if it’s not appreciated.

