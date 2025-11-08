Man Tried To Take Photos Of The Night Sky At A Campsite, But A Stranger Thought He Was A Prisoner Doing Community Service

Sometimes, people make the wildest assumptions based on appearances.

Woman thought I was doing community service I was at a campsite waiting for the sun to set so I could take pictures of the night sky. I wanted to include a picture with the landscape. But there was a bit of rubbish and some dead plants. So I began to sweep and clear the rubbish from the area I wanted to look clean for the shot.

Afterwards, I sat down, put on my headphones, and ate a snack. Then, a woman came up to me and asked where my supervisor was. I hated her tone, so I gave her a dirty look and ignored her. She very rudely continued to ask me the same question.

I told her to leave me alone and go away. She walked away in anger, then turned back to say: “I can see why you are in jail, mate.” Then, I realized she thought I was doing community service.

When the sun started to set, I set up my camera gear. She decided to move her 4WD and park where I was obviously aiming to try and block me. When I aimed somewhere else, she would move there. I had to juke her to get my shot. Why the hell are people so miserable?

Some people see what they want to see instead of what’s really happening.

