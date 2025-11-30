Man Wants To Sell His Dad’s House After He Passes Away, But The Couple Who Is Renting It Refuses To Leave

Imagine grieving your father’s death when the people renting his house decide to make your life even harder.

Squatter drama and why it’s not wise to rip people off. My father passed away back in April. The day he died, the family occupants of his home (Mr. A & Ms. M) and their dishonest contractor friend (Mr.K) decided to use my dad’s debit card that was left at house while he was taken to the hospital. They charged several hundred dollars to Mr. K’s business and I assume they planned to split it. I guess they figured nobody would miss the money. The following day, Mr. A, who was arguing with Ms.M told me about charge and I was able to get the bank to reverse the charges, since my dad was dead when they were made. I was able to get the bogus bill from Mr. K, showing my dad’s forged signature.

But wait… there’s more. Mr. A and Ms. M decided they weren’t going to leave the house unless we paid them thousands in a cash for keys plan. They were going to squat for a long as it took to break me down and give them money, because they knew I had to sell the house because the reverse mortgage required it be paid off once my dad died. I finally caved, paid them $5k to leave. Only they didn’t leave.

I gave them notices to leave, had them sign it, but they wouldn’t leave, they told me in text messages that they had a verbal agreement with my dad that they could stay, and they knew it would take months to work through the court system, and by that time the mortgage would be in default and the bank would take it. Finally default notices came from the bank and they knew they had to go and I was finally able to list the house and sell it. The day before closing the realtor gets a call from an insurance company regarding a claim at the property. So many months of stress, and I could just see the end slip away because of some claim that would delay the closing long enough for the bank to take the house.

I call the insurance adjuster who called the realtor… aha! It’s a rental insurance policy taken out in June, with a water damage claim in July by Mr. A & Ms.M. So I had a lovely chat with the adjuster and told them of the earlier fraud attempt, their attempts to extort money from me and told her I could bring the receipts. The adjuster shared a copy the forged rental agreement in my name, and the bill submitted by Mr. K.. I happily shared my termination notice that I had both Mr A & Ms M sign that showed they had to be out by June 30, it showed both my signature and theirs back in June.

Theirs matched the bogus rental agreement, mine didn’t. I shared the emails I had with Mr. K referring to the April fraud and my dad’s forged signature. I shared the bank charge and reversal from Mr K’s company. I shared all the text messages where Mr. A admitted to not paying rent and trying to extort money and the cherry on top I was able to share pictures of the house that they left being a total wreck without the water damage that they claimed.

While I may never know if the insurance company pressed fraud charges against the 3 thieves, but I know the claim got denied because of my response. We closed on the house yesterday and I blocked A’s & M’s numbers. I will finally get a decent nights sleep knowing I got the final word.

Not only was he grieving his dad’s death, but he had to deal with that rental fiasco. I’m so glad he was finally able to sell it.

