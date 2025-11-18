Man Was Told Not To Discipline His Mother-In-Law’s Naughty Dog, So He Stayed Silent When The Dog Knocked Over The Food On The Table

Household pets can bring both joy and chaos to a home.

This man was visiting his mother-in-law, who owns a very spoiled dog.

He was instructed not to say “no” to the dog because it wasn’t his place.

So when the dog was trying to mess with the dinner food, he stayed silent and let the dog do his thing.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Stop telling the dog “No.” Okay… My MIL has a very cute, but very bad, dog. I’ll call him Fred. Fred has never heard the word “no” in his life. Whenever he does something bad, my MIL will just laugh and shrug her shoulders.

This man said no to Fred, but he didn’t understand.

When I visited recently, Fred did a couple of naughty things. I told him “no,” which of course he didn’t understand. After about the third time, my wife angrily pulled me aside and said to stop telling him no. Since it is not my dog, and MIL is getting upset.

Fred was at the dinner table, and he didn’t say anything to him.

Fast forward to dinner. I’m sitting at the table alone while my wife and MIL finish some last-minute things. Fred jumps on a chair and knocks over a whole plate of pot roast on the floor. So of course, I say nothing.

When his wife asked, he admitted that he saw everything, but he didn’t stop the dog.

During the cleanup, my wife asks if I saw Fred at the table. I said, “Yep, I saw everything. And you said I can’t tell him ‘no,’ soooo…” My wife bit her tongue so hard.

He couldn’t say “no,” but karma sure did.

