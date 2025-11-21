Manager Denied Employee’s Request For A Honeymoon Vacation, So He Quit And Moved On To A Better Job

What would you do if you gave your manager advance notice that you were going to take a honeymoon…and then they told you that you weren’t allowed to go when your trip was right around the corner?

Yeah, that’s not cool, is it?

This guy definitely didn’t think so and he decided to take his future into his own hands.

Read on and learn about what happened!

“Reconsider working here if I want to take a honeymoon? OK!” “I had a manager who didn’t like reading emails and would miss important issues/meetings because of it. I even suggested text to speech to make it less unpleasant, but he told me off. He spent a lot of time “playing golf with clients” and was mostly inaccessible. It got to the point where most of the team cc’d me (I was next on the totem pole) so I could grant approvals for stuff like expense reports and help out on projects my manager was supposed to work on. When I was getting married I requested 3 weeks off for my honeymoon (EVERYONE knew I was getting married, manager even congratulated me on the engagement when it happened). I had 5 weeks vacation accumulated and didn’t think it would be a big deal, especially since I was requesting it nearly ~8 weeks in advance.

What the hell?!?!

Then a “vacation request denied” email comes in from our “time off” system. I emailed the manager following up, left voicemails, and after a week he finally replied to an email, “Look, we need dedicated people, if you think you can take 3 weeks off for a vacation, you need to reconsider your position here.” Keep in mind, my request stated “Vacation request for honeymoon.” I replied with “No consideration needed, my last day will be <date in 3 weeks>. Let me know about transitioning duties.” I forward this to HR, cc’ing manager and HR sets up my exit interview, but HR tells my manager to set up transition for my responsibilities. During my notice period, I even replied-all to this email twice, asking about transition plans, since I didn’t get any transition plan…

This guy was worthless…and clueless…

I tell my team, they ask manager what to do with my duties and manger says he’ll think about it but doesn’t do anything nor email anything out. Four weeks later, I get a call from my old boss, “Are you planning on coming in this week?” “Why would I?” “Because you work for me?” “Not as of last week.” “Stop messing around, get your *** in the office.” “I told you my last day when you denied my vacation request.” “How about giving proper notice and transitions?” “HR asked you to develop a transition plan and to attend my exit interview. It’s not my fault you don’t read all your emails.” I hang up and block his number, but screenshot the call log and sent it to the HR contact with an innocent, “Should I be worried <old manager> thinks I still work for him?”

You can probably guess what happened next…

Fallout: Things went from bad to worse for my old manager. Apparently I was doing most of his managerial duties, so he actually had to try and get stuff done himself. He also got into some legal issues (those client golf outings? he played golf…but not with clients) that made his termination “with cause,” so no severance for him. I ended up at a competitor with a nice bump in pay. I wanted to start after my honeymoon but new company really wanted my help on a pitch. I joined for several weeks, reworking ~1/3 of the pitch and then went on my honeymoon for three weeks (they paid me for the entire time off – that garnered a lot of good will from both me and my wife). I only left the company because my wife and I moved cross-country and they didn’t have remote positions back then.”

If you don’t treat your workers well, they’re gonna move on to better opportunities!

