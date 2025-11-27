Mom Asked Her In-Laws To Limit Her Toddler’s Screen Time, But Her Boundaries About TV Turned Into A Heated Debate About Parental Authority

Sometimes, parents and grandparents don’t see eye-to-eye on how to parent.

Imagine trusting your in-laws to babysit your toddler a few days a week, only to find out they’ve been letting her binge-watch movies despite your strict no-screens rule.

What would you do? Would you stay quiet because they’re doing you a favor? Or would you speak up?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact predicament with her in-laws.

Here’s what she did.

AITA for setting a limit on screen time for my toddler when she is at my in laws? I (28F) and my husband (29M) have a toddler (1.5F). My husband works full-time, and I work 2 days a week and have summers off. During the majority of the days that I work, my in-laws watch our daughter for free. In general, my in-laws love their days with our daughter, and I want to keep it that way, so we let them do basically whatever they want with her. There are quite a few things that get shut down immediately in our house that they allow in theirs.

Her daughter was asking for the TV, which is a no-no.

Mostly just rude behavior like hitting, screaming and temper tantrums bc they “don’t like to say no,” but I let it go and don’t say anything bc I feel like it’s not my place. Also, at the end of the day, it’s not significantly affecting her behavior outside of their house. If they ask for my opinion/advice, I give it, and if not, I don’t bc nobody likes unsolicited advice and like I said, they are doing us a huge service by babysitting. Yesterday, I went over to their house with my daughter and noticed that she was running over to their TV and kept requesting it. My FIL went to turn it on, and I asked him to please not.

At the time, she didn’t say anything.

That’s when I found out that they have been allowing her to watch TV (and a significant amount too, my FIL said they watched a whole Pixar film), which is something I’m adamantly against. We don’t do screens of any kind with the exception of 10 minutes tops of supervised FaceTime a few times a week with my parents, who live 2 hours away. I didn’t really say anything about the TV at the moment, but later talked to my husband about it. We decided that we are not comfortable with more than 10-15 minutes of TV or any screen per day for her when she is at their house.

Now, people think she’s wrong for this.

He spoke to his parents, and they said they understood. However, when I told this to my mom (who did not think this was unreasonable), my dad said I am an ******* because I shouldn’t be telling my in-laws how to watch our daughter. I’ve been asking around, and a surprising number of people have said that I shouldn’t have had my husband say anything. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but maybe she should’ve just let it go.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this situation.

