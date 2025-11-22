Mom Refused To Move Her Car While Picking Up Her Injured Daughter, So The Special Needs Teacher Blamed Her For Disrupting An Autistic Student’s Ritual

Sometimes doing what’s right for your own child means upsetting someone else’s sense of order.

So, what would you do if another parent demanded you move your car because her autistic son always gets picked up in that exact spot?

Would you move to accommodate her and her kid? Or would you refuse because your own child needed you in that spot?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and chooses to prioritize her own daughter’s needs.

Here’s the story.

AITAH for not moving my car and disrupting an autistic student’s ritual I (48F) have a daughter (15F) who just had knee surgery. When she returned to school, she was in a full leg brace and using crutches. On her first day back to school, I got to the parking lot early to get a spot in the pick-up zone because I knew she was in pain and would need assistance getting in and out of the car. I had been parked there for a couple of minutes when someone knocked on my window. I opened it, and a mom said, “I need you to move your car.”

They each said their piece.

I asked why, and she explained that she always parks in that spot because her autistic son has a ritual with the fire hydrant there, and that’s the only place he will go to be picked up. I responded that I would not move and explained to her my situation. She then repeatedly insisted that I move, and when I continued to refuse, she said she would report me. Admittedly, her son did come out to the fire hydrant and then tried to get into my car.

Then, the teacher approached her.

I noticed as I was trying to redirect him (and I do work with autistic adults, so I have some techniques of my own), that the mom was standing some distance back with one of the special ed teachers just watching. It felt like they were waiting for me to make some sort of egregious error. I did redirect him with the help of another kid who seemed to know him, and I got my daughter into the car – she was in tears from the pain – and we left. The next day I was not there quite so early so I did not get that same spot. But the special ed teacher made a point of coming over and explaining to me how my lack of kindness had fully disrupted the young man’s ritual, confused him terribly, and caused him to try to elope at school that day. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why the other mom was upset, but it’s not a reserved parking spot.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about everything that happened.

She did the right thing.

