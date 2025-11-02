Noisy Neighbor Would Always Blast Loud Music, So Another Neighbor Called The Cops On Him

Sometimes you have to make the hard choice for your own mental peace!

AITA for calling the cops on my neighbor for being loud at night without warning them first? My neighbor has been super loud almost every night for the past month. Like blasting music, yelling, random banging sounds at like 1–2am. At first I thought “ok maybe it’s just a party” but nope, it keeps happening.

I wake up really early for work so I’ve been running on no sleep and I’m just done. Last week I finally snapped and called the cops for a noise complaint. They came, told him to shut it down, and for once it was quiet.

Next day another neighbor told me I should’ve just knocked on his door first instead of going straight to the police, and now apparently people think I “overreacted.” Idk man, it’s been weeks of this, like he has to know he’s disturbing everyone. But maybe I should’ve warned him first? So AITA?

