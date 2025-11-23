Ohio Teacher Said His Eyes Were Serious Opened After Working In The Wealthiest And The Poorest Schools

If you talk to teachers in America, you learn A LOT.

I have a few teacher friends who have taught at all kinds of different schools and it’s pretty eye-opening when you hear about their experiences.

And it seems like this teacher has just about seen it all…

His name is Nathan and he posted a video on TikTok and opened up about how he feels about teaching in Ohio’s richest and poorest schools.

Nathan told viewers, “What radicalized me as a teacher is I was working at the richest school in Ohio and the poorest school.”

He said that the wealthy school he worked at in Cleveland had extremely high tuition and the students were the kids of doctors, lawyers, and NBA players.

Nathan told viewers that the kids at this school speak in four languages every day: Mandarin, Spanish, American Sign Language, and English.”

He added that the kids were learning high-level concepts and each day at school featured a buffet with an organic salad bar and vegan meals.

Nathan said that after teaching at the wealthy school, he ran an after-school program at an inner-city Cleveland school for poor kids.

The TikTokker said these students often didn’t have any food and the school didn’t have the money to buy textbooks.

He said, “The first meal of the day for them would be the banana and juice box I would bring. I would cry every day. It’s not about me.”

Nathan said, “Every kid should have access to clean water, to education, to not have their first meal of the day be at 4 PM.”

It sounds like the American education experience needs a complete overhaul.

