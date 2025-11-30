One Man Paid For Everything While His Partner Stayed Home With Their Baby, But When She Got A Job And Still Spent His Money, He Locked Her Out Of His Credit Card

When couples mix love and money, someone almost always ends up feeling shortchanged.

After his girlfriend returned to work, one man thought it was fair for her to start pitching in on the expenses again.

But when she ignored their agreement and kept spending his money, he made a move that sparked a serious fight.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for locking my credit card so my gf can no longer use it My girlfriend and I had a son about a year and a half ago, and since then she stayed home while I covered everything — $2,400 for the house, plus electric, food, insurance policies, and even dog food.

He was quite generous about sharing his money with her.

I also gave her one of my credit cards to use for things like meals out, groceries, or things for the baby, and every month I paid off $500 to $1,000 depending on what she spent. I even gave her $1,000 once to help pay off her own credit card.

But soon their financial situation changed.

Two months ago, she started working again, part-time, making about $40 an hour for three days a week, around 6–7 hours a day. I told her she doesn’t have to pay any big bills like the house or insurance, but I wanted her to start covering things she was using my card for, like the dog food, her phone bill, and those personal purchases.

From the start, she wasn’t a fan of this.

She gave me a weird look, like I shouldn’t ask that since I make more — around $150k a year compared to her roughly $30k a year — but still, she’s been working for two months and getting paid.

So she refused to honor their agreement.

Instead of stopping, she kept using my card for things like fast food. I reminded her about our agreement, she made excuses, so I locked the card. Yesterday she tried using it and called me when it didn’t work, and I told her I locked it because she’s making nearly $3k a month now and has no major bills.

He’s starting to question what she’s really contributing.

Mind, it’s not like she does work around the house. I pay for cleaning twice a month. And I do most of the cooking. All she really does is stay with the baby. She called me a jerk for it. AITA?

This couple doesn’t appear to be on the same page at all.

What did Reddit think?

At the end of the day, he should have control over how his money is spent.

If she’s making money again now, then she should be spending that.

If she wants to spend money on certain things, then she should use her own.

This commenter agrees it should be more than doable for her.

She called him a jerk, but maybe she just didn’t like being held accountable.

At least his wallet finally got a break.

