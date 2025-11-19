Pregnant Woman Found Out That Her Husband Has Been Cheating On Her For A Year, So She Doesn’t Want Him Present During Her OB Appointments And Childbirth

Cheating on your pregnant partner has got to be one of the worst things a husband could do.

This woman left her husband when she found out he had been cheating on her. She’s in her third trimester and she doesn’t want his presence at doctor’s appointments and childbirth.

Is that too harsh? Read the full story below.

AITAH for not wanting my stbxh at my ob appointments? I’m (24F) trying to figure out if I wbta if I didn’t let my soon-to-be ex-husband (28M) be present during the end of my pregnancy OB appointments and for our son’s birth. During the beginning of our pregnancy, we got married, and right after our baby shower, I found out he had been cheating for almost a year. He was seeing and sleeping with his manager. All of our mutual friends knew about it, some even attended our wedding. I had financially taken care of our mutual expenses, done most of the housekeeping, and caring for our pets.

This pregnant woman doesn’t want her ex-husband around during the rest of her pregnancy.

I moved to his hometown when we found out we were pregnant, and since finding out, I have moved to be close to my family. He is planning on moving to where I am and states he’d like to be present for the rest of the OB appointments. I’m nearing the end of my third trimester so it’d be two or three appointments by the time he’s here, as well as being present for the birth. I have no issue with him seeing his son after he’s born but am I wrong to feel like he doesn’t need to be present for the rest of it? I would feel guilty for excluding him, but I also feel my reasons for not wanting him there are valid. I understand that coming to the appointments and birth is a bonding opportunity for him, I just don’t want to add a person who has caused me so much trauma to situations that are supposed to be positive for me.

He doesn’t deserve to be there.

