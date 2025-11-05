Renter Bought A New Appliance For Her Roommate, But When She Opened The Box, Her Roommate Accused Her Of Snooping

It’s easy to assume that a box with your name on it is yours to open. But in a shared space, assumptions don’t always line up with other people’s expectations.

That’s exactly how one mix-up over an appliance replacement spiraled into a dramatic conflict between two roommates.

I opened a package that was for my roommate I (21F) live with some roommates. The other day, I was cleaning the kitchen and I accidentally knocked over one of my roommate’s kitchen appliances.

It broke, and so I offered to buy her a replacement. She sent me the Amazon link and I placed the order under my account with my name on the package. I figured that would be easier and I could just give it to her once it reached our place.

On the day her appliance came, I had multiple packages coming in. One of these was of similar size to hers and I couldn’t tell which one had her appliance in it. I figured since all the packages had my name on it, there would be no issues with me opening them. So, I opened them to make sure I was giving her the correct one.

When I handed her package to her, she saw it opened and said, “Oh, you opened my package?” I was a little confused as it had my name on it, but I said, “Yeah, I ordered it in my name and there was another package for me which was of similar size to this one. So I opened them to make sure I was giving you the right one.”

However, she was clearly having none of this and said that I was snooping through her stuff. I don’t think I did anything wrong, but now she’s really upset with me. So I want to know, AITA?

