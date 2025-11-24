Renter’s Roommate Let Her Kid Eat All The Food Without Paying A Dime, So Her Patience And Her Bank Account Were Starting To Wear Thin

Even the closest friendships can crack under the weight of unfair situations.

So when her roommate stopped cleaning, buying food, or contributing to the household, a fed-up woman was left wondering how much patience she had left before cutting her off for good.

AITA cause I don’t want my roommates daughter to eat my food? My roommate and I were friends for 13 years.

Lately, their living situation has become a nightmare.

But she’s decided she doesn’t want to be friends anymore and has stopped contributing to the household. She doesn’t clean or buy groceries. But her daughter eats all the time.

It’s starting to affect her too and she knows she needs to put a stop to it.

I had to borrow money from my kids to buy food, so how do I tell her momma she needs to contribute? She doesn’t cook — she buys takeout all the time now. AITA?

Keeping food in your fridge shouldn’t be this much of a struggle, especially if you’re the one paying for it.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time this mother face consequences for what a bad job she’s doing as a parent.

No matter what she chooses, something needs to be done — and soon.

It may not be easy, but there are options.

Her friend’s behavior really is strange — especially coming from someone she used to know well.

If her friend had respectfully asked for help, then she probably would have obliged.

But there’s a big difference between kindness and being taken advantage of.

