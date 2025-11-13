Resident’s Upstairs Neighbor Refuses To Turn Down His Loud Music Overnight, So He Makes A Huge Racket In The Morning

Living in a house that has multiple units is almost always challenging. When noise conflicts with your sleep and sanity, you have to do something.

Upstairs neighbor was loud so I had to be louder.

A few years ago I had an upstairs neighbor at the apartment complex I was living in. Every night he would play loud music. I had work early in the morning so I would have to go to bed early.

But the chaos continued.

A few times I spoke to him and asked him if he could turn it down a bit and he would always say, “No, I live here too.” I tried earplugs, but but the noise still kept me up. So I decided to make my own kind of noise. In the morning when I woke up for work I would drop things on the hardwood floors that we had. And if the sound wasn’t loud enough, I would throw them on the floor. When I left to go to work I would slam the door so hard that I thought the door would come off its hinges.

It worked like a treat.

After a few days he came to me and asked why I was so loud in the morning. I said it’s because I got a terrible night sleep and was so tired that I kept dropping things. He said he would turn down the music at night and I never had a problem with him again.

