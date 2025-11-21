Retail Employee Gets Overruled By Their Boss During An Argument, But When They’re Pushed Too Far, They Decide To Get Even Before Quitting For Good

Being mistreated at work can really make you want to fight back.

So, what would you do if your manager constantly sided with a coworker and ignored your concerns, then left you to close and reopen the store the next day?

Would you grit your teeth and move on? Or would you find a way to make a point before quitting altogether?

In the following story, one retail employee finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what he did.

Pettiest of petty revenge This happened around 1999-2000 when I was working at a store. Part of my job involved opening and closing the store on certain days. I was constantly frustrated with my boss. She refused to listen to reason, and we argued repeatedly over how things should be organized and managed. The breaking point came when she sided with a co-worker during a heated disagreement. Before I go any further, I’ll admit that, looking back, I was in the wrong. I acted like an entitled brat, and my behavior was far from mature.

That night, after my boss took my co-worker’s side in our argument, I was scheduled to close the store. I was also supposed to open it the next morning. After everyone had left for the day, I saw an opportunity to enact my petty revenge. I went to my boss’s computer, unlocked it (she was a slow typer, and I had previously watched her enter her password), and signed her up for at least 20 different ***** websites using her work email.

Since I was already logged into her system, I opened her email and confirmed each subscription. These were free sites that sent daily updates featuring explicit content. Once that was done, I grabbed a stack of her floppy disks, the ones she used to back up all her important data. I went out to my truck, got a large magnet (I had one from the back of a speaker I had just replaced), and returned to run it over every single disk, ensuring the data was corrupted. After that, I printed out a bold sign that simply read, “I QUIT!”

I cleared the history on her computer before shutting it down. Then, I walked to the front of the store, placed my note on the cash register, and headed out. I locked the doors behind me and, in a final act of defiance, tossed the key away. Unsurprisingly, the store didn’t open on time the next morning. Fortunately, I never heard from them again.

