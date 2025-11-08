Retail Worker Was Scolded For Slacking Off, So When He Started Working Smarter Instead Of Harder, His Bosses Started Treating Him Like A Star Employee

We all know that it’s a dog eat dog work out there, and sometimes you have to take a few shortcuts stay ahead.

So when one employee focused only on the easy, high-impact tasks while working on retail pallets, they accidentally became the company’s new “top performer.”

Keep reading for this amusing tale of malicious compliance!

Not working enough pallets, so I worked more pallets (retail) At an old job, I was once called out for not doing enough work. I wasn’t shifting enough pallets of stock.

So this employee really took this directive to heart… kind of.

So I started working only on big, easy pallets that would go out in seconds — such as bins, microwaves, etc.

The retail worker had a very clever strategy that just might work.

I worked in the homewares department, which covers a lot of stuff, from cookware right down to soap and makeup — and I completely avoided the smaller stuff that takes forever.

Although this had some unintentional consequences for the rest of his colleagues.

Of course, eventually, the little stuff started piling up and caused a poor workflow because everyone was stuck doing the nitty-gritty items during busy times. Turns out, putting out hundreds of little items when you’re busy is disproportionately harder than doing ten big things!

Management really took notice, though.

To add to it, I was congratulated for “completely turning things around and working plenty.” To which I said I probably worked less hard — and explained what I did.

He couldn’t help but be satisfied his plan had paid off.

There was a certain level of vindication upon seeing the reaction. It wasn’t fully malicious, I admit, because I didn’t want trouble for not working when I was one of the harder workers.

Watching management praise his “efficiency” was the cherry on top.

What did Reddit have to say?

Managers don’t truly look out for their employees anymore.

Some people hate to see others relax on the job, even when it’s well earned.

There’s nothing wrong with… delegating from time to time!

Managers often don’t understand the reality of actually doing the work they oversee.

This retail employee’s approach may have raised some eyebrows, but hey, it worked!

Work smarter, not harder, folks!

