Roommate Debates Locking Her Ex Out All Night After He Refuses To Replace His Broken Apartment Key, But Worries It Might Be Taking Things Too Far

Some people refuse to grow up until you force them to face the consequences.

So, what would you do if your roommate refused to replace his broken apartment key, leaving you to either keep the door unlocked or wake up every time he came home late?

Would you keep waking up to let him in? Or would you finally lock the door and let him figure it out?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I locked my roomate out all night because he refuses to get a new key to the apartment? I (22F) live with my ex (21M). We moved in together in February, but broke up shortly after because he was a lot different to live with compared to how we would visit each other’s apartments beforehand. Around March or April, his key broke. Thankfully, it didn’t get stuck in the lock, and we have both pieces of the key. Also, it shouldn’t cost anything to let the rental company know and get a new key because the key wasn’t lost meaning they didn’t have to re-key the whole apartment.

She even let him use her key for several weeks.

I let him know that it was his responsibility because it was his key. He has not done anything to contact the rental company. He refuses to call businesses due to anxiety, and also hasn’t contacted them through email or the service portal on the website. We live in a safe neighborhood, but I prefer to lock the doors, especially at night, because you never know. Over the summer, I worked an internship and mainly lived in another city, so I was nice and gave him my key during that time. Now that I’m back home, I took my key back and decided I was done catering to him.

Here’s where she’s at with it now.

In the four weeks I’ve been back, I’ve locked him out at least six times. I lock that door at night (around 9 p.m. after I get home from work) and when I leave the apartment, whether or not he is there. I’ve been woken up past midnight on a few occasions because he was locked out while on a date. I thought if I were more serious about the consequences of him not getting a new key, he would finally just do it. I’m now debating whether to keep him locked out the whole night and refuse to wake up and let him in. He knows I’m upset about this, and all my friends agree it might be the push he needs to be a responsible adult. But I honestly feel bad about going through with it. AITA?

Wow! He sounds incredibly inconsiderate for this.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit think she should deal with him.

For this person, it’s all about setting a boundary and sticking to it.

Here’s someone who thinks she should warn him and lock him out.

This reader is amazed it’s taken him so long.

According to this comment, he should not live on his own.

She should lock him out. This does not make her a bad person, but it will push him to do what he needs to do.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.