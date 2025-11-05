Rude Shopper Demanded Help From The Wrong Guy, So The Real Manager Turned Her Tantrum Into A Lesson In Humility

Some customers think a matching shirt automatically makes someone an employee.

One maintenance employee didn’t mind helping out customers at the hardware store he frequented every now and then.

But when one Karen demanded more than his good nature could handle, he decided to let her embarrass herself in front of the whole store.

Read on for the full story!

Sorry ma’am, I can’t drive the lift I work for my grandfather — we install appliances for a big hardware store that never stops improving. But we’re our own company, totally separate from the store. In the morning, after we load whatever we’re installing, we usually go around to the front of the store so my grandpa can talk to people in the office, and I can grab supplies or whatever bits and pieces we need for the jobs.

They’re there so often, he’s become somewhat of an unofficial member of the team.

I wear a uniform that has my name printed on the front, and my company name is on the pocket, but the color is the same as the store’s. Because of that, I often get mistaken for an employee. Normally, it’s no big deal. I know where most everything is in the store, and I’m on a first-name basis with pretty much everyone who works there, so if I don’t know something, I can easily get someone who does to help.

So when an older gentleman requested his help, he was happy to oblige.

Anyway, I was going to get a couple of fill lines for a dishwasher when an older gentleman asked me where the garbage disposals were. I told him they were two aisles over and asked if he needed help getting one off the shelf. He said yeah, so I went over, helped him pick one out, and put it in his cart. I even gave him a business card so he could schedule an install if he didn’t want to go through the store. Cue Karen. (K: Karen, Me: Me, M: Manager)

But his kindness sent a certain someone the wrong idea.

K: Excuse me! (presses on my shoulder with three manicured talons)

Me: Uh, yes?

K: I need you to get a microwave off a shelf for me. I need it now!

Me: Is it on a low shelf?

K: No! If it was on a low freaking shelf, I wouldn’t be asking for help!

Me: I’m not allowed to operate the lifts the employees here use to get things off the high shelves. If you talk to an employee—

K: Don’t give me that bull—! I just saw you get that thing for that old— now— I cut her off.

He’s a bit more forceful now, which only makes this Karen madder.

Me: I. Do. Not. Work. Here. (I pointed to my company logo on my pocket.) I helped him because he was polite, and the disposals are heavy, but they’re on shelves I can reach without a lift, which I can’t operate because I am not licensed to.

K: Bull—! I want to see your manager.

Me, smiling: My manager or the store manager?

K: WHOEVER CAN GET YOUR RUDE **@**SS FIRED!

But instead of cowering away, the maintenance worker decides to play along.

I laughed at this point and said, “Sure.” I made my way to the front of the store and saw M talking with one of the cashiers. I went up to him and did a big “here you go” gesture at Karen.

Karen does more theatrics, this time at the manager.

K: I want this boy fired now!

M (looking at me, confused): Uhhhh… no.

K: WHAT DO YOU MEAN NO?! HE REFUSED TO HELP A PAYING CUSTOMER, INSULTED ME, AND SAID SOME NONSENSE ABOUT NOT BEING CERTIFIED TO GET SOMETHING OFF A SHELF!

M (looking at me for clarification):

Me: Microwave on a high shelf.

The manager explains the situation to her yet again.

M: Ma’am, he doesn’t work here, and he probably spends more here in a week than you do in a year. He isn’t certified to operate the man lifts — again, because he does not work here. If you need any assistance, I can have someone who is certified come and help in a moment.

K: Forget you and forget this place! I’m taking my business to another store!

Luckily, her charades were at least entertaining.

After she left, M apologized, and we both kind of laughed about it. My grandfather thought it was hilarious. I ended up installing the old guy’s garbage disposal later. I told him about the “Karencounter,” and he laughed and called her a “dumb woman.”

There truly is no reasoning with nightmare customers like these.

What did Reddit think?

Customers tend to inflate their own importance.

Karens really are frightening beings.

This Karen should have realized sooner that she wasn’t talking to an employee.

Karens don’t respond well to kindness of any kind.

This Karen didn’t get her microwave, but everyone else got the satisfaction of watching her make a fool out of herself.

Sometimes the best way to deal with a Karen is to let her prove herself wrong.

