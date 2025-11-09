Security Guard Told Angry Woman That The Bank Was Closed For Renovations, So When She Refused To Leave, He Called The Police And She Threw Her Purse At The Officer

No amount of bright red “CLOSED” signs can stop a determined customer on a mission.

So, what would you do if you were guarding a bank that was clearly closed for construction when a woman marched in and demanded service?

Would you stay calm and calmly show her the closed signs? Or would you let someone else handle her meltdown?

In the following story, a security guard finds himself in this very situation and is forced to call the police when the lady won’t leave.

Here’s what happened.

The bank. Is closed. Several years back, I worked for a contract security company. I was removed from the post I had been at for several years. I could write an entire dissertation about the circumstances that led to that, but tl;dr is that a control freak was put over security at the plant and set about removing literally every security officer to the point where my company simply sold off the contract. So, I was reassigned, temporarily, to a bank that was closing for renovations.

The bank tried to make it pretty obvious that it was closed.

This was a reeeeally nice building, too. Built in the 20s, it still had the original stone wall panels and floors and all that. Basically, they were rearranging how the offices on the 3rd through 7th floors were arranged and setting up for some new government offices on the 8th through 12th. Now, it was obvious that the place was closed. The big sign out front was covered, and all but one door was locked. Big signs on the windows and doors proclaiming “CLOSED FOR CONSTRUCTION” in red lettering at what I imagine was 512-point font were also posted. Below that were the other locations and their phone numbers.

Apparently, their signage wasn’t enough for this woman.

I wish I had thought to count how many people walked in thinking the place was open, but a few come to mind. The worst was toward the end of the assignment. The door opens, and who should walk in but the most perfect example of a “I want to talk to your manager” woman you have ever seen. She looks like you took every PTA and Frankensteined them into one person. Franky walks in and breezes past me, all the while I’m telling her the bank is closed. I follow her to the closed teller stations before finally getting her to stop.

The snobby woman doesn’t want to hear anything he has to say.

Franky: “Is anyone here?” Me: “No, as I’ve been saying, the bank is closed for renovations.” Franky: “I have business to do, so get someone out here.” Me: “The bank. Is closed. There is nobody here who can do any business with you.”

Then, she crossed the line.

Franky: “********, they’d never leave a place like this to a rent-a-cop. So go get them like a good boy, or I’ll have your job. I have millions with [Bank], so I’m pretty sure they’d fire you in a heartbeat to keep me happy.” At this point, I’ve had beyond enough. Me: “Ma’am, either leave or I’m calling the cops. It’s that simple.”

Not even the officer could calm her down.

Of course, Franky thinks I’m bluffing. I call the PD, which is literally next door, and within a minute, I see a car pull out onto the street and into the parking lot. All the while, Franky is screeching that I’m lying and just trying to be difficult. The officer walks in and asks what the problem is. Franky goes full Alex Jones vein-poppingly crazy, shouting at both me and the officer that she would have our jobs. Then comes the cherry on top. After several minutes trying to calm her down, the officer tells her to leave or be charged with trespassing. She didn’t take kindly to that.

On this day, she learned that you can’t buy your way out of some things.

In what I can only describe as “modern natural selection in action,” she throws her purse at the cop, hitting him in the face. A cuffing later, she’s hauled off screaming like a banshee. Of course, I had a ton of paperwork to do after the incident, but it wasn’t too bad. She ended up actually calling the bank and demanding I be fired, but by that time, the construction had finished, and I got a new plant assignment that paid far better than either of the other two and was half the drive.

Wow! It’s a good thing he called the police on her.

That woman is something else. She needs to get a grip and realize the world doesn’t revolve around her.

