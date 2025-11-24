She Helps Her Sister With Her New Baby, But Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Move Immediately

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but what do you do when someone tries to take you from your village?

This young woman is at a crossroads with her family and boyfriend.

Her boyfriend thinks she should live with him on his farm, but she’s taking care of her sister and new niece.

Let’s get the full story…

AITA for helping my sister with her baby?

I (21 F) moved in with my sister when I was still in primary school. My dad had a job that made him have to travel a lot and my mom helped him. My sister is 14 years older than me so at the time she already had her own place and did not want me to move around so much and have to re adjust to schools the whole time. She has take care of me and given up a lot for me.

They clearly have a close relationship.

I still live with her and I now watch her baby while she works. This arrangement work well for both of us. I feel like I can finally help her after she has helped me all the years and she likes it because she doesn’t want to send my niece to daycare while she’s still so young. My boyfriend and I started dating when I was in my second year of high school, he was a few years older than me. He was a player at the time.

Drank until he passed out every night, had party after party and was know for cheating and for fooling around with all the girls.

We’re starting to see some red flags…

We became serious and he settled and is a completely different person now. We have been together 6 years now. He got along with my family really well but suddenly he has a problem with them saying that they don’t like him and that they gossip and are not nice people. My family is not perfect but they love me and him very much and they have done a lot for him. He owns his own farm with his mom and brother. He wants me to move in immediately because he says my sister is only using me “like a slave” which is not true.

That’s a pretty big accusation…

I do not just want to drop her and leave. He now says that I do not put him first and that I only choose my family and not him. I really really love him and see a future with him. So what I really want to know is AITA for helping her with my niece and not dropping everything to go live on the farm with my boyfriend?

Let’s see what advice she got from the comments!

While some relationships can stand the test of time, it’s clear this relationship needs to end.

This poster is clearly NTA!

