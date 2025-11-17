She Wants To Keep Her Monster Mother-In-Law Away From Her Impressionable Kid, But Her Husband Is Being Spineless

It’s important as a parent to guide your kid toward the correct role models, and sometimes, those role models are not within the family.

How would you handle a toxic MIL trying to turn your own child against you? One woman recently shared her frustration on Reddit, seeking advice. Here are the details.

AITA for keeping my MIL away from my daughter?

I’ve been with my daughter’s father for 7 years.

My MIL and I have had a few differences over the years but nothing like when our daughter was born.

She would constantly gaslight my partner, and manipulate him into seeing the baby constantly.

My issue wasn’t her seeing the baby at first, it was how she went about doing it.

She would see her 4 times in 1 week and then the next week, if she didn’t see her within 2 days of the new week starting, she would call my partner and complain and whine and yell that she was being kept from the baby on purpose.

The major issue started on our daughters first birthday.

MIL didn’t want to come to the party because my mom would be there, stupid and petty but hey, that’s who she is.

She decided she was going to invite herself over after the birthday party to see what our daughter got.

When she got there, my mother had not yet left.

I was not going to kick my mother out of my house because MIL didn’t like her.

MIL completely LOST it and screamed at my partner in our parking lot for an hour about how horrible a person and mother I was, how I was manipulative and called me every name in the book.

She even made cracks about my size.

At this point, I went outside and asked her what her problem was and she told be to go **** myself and clenched her first as if she was going to hit me.

She proceeded to yell at me so I said fine, that’s it.

You’re not seeing our daughter anymore.

I eventually gave in and agreed to let him bring her to his parents once a week, although I was never comfortable with it and he knew that.

It’s been a constant battle with her ever since.

She even refers to me as “the *****” and “the cow” in front of our daughter.

My daughter has even called me a ***** twice, which i contribute to MIL.

My partner also doesn’t defend me to his parents either.

So now I don’t want his parents (MIL specifically) to see our daughter. AMTAH for this?

This child may be a pawn, but this MIL is far from a queen.

