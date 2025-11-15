Shopper Was Browsing In A Specialty Store, But Another Customer Insisted She Had To Work There

It can be really jarring when someone you don’t know comes up and speaks to you in public.

She gets mad because I don’t work there

Context: I’m from and live in Argentina, here we have some Chinese owned shops that sell a bunch of random stuff from makeup to kitchen stuff generally cheap, I like to go to one close to my house that has two floors and sells some stuff at a pretty good price.

The thing is almost everytime I go someone thinks I work there, usually they just apologize and I can understand the confusion because almost everyone that works in those stores that isn’t chinese are young adults in their 20s that require to dress up a little bit (and I’m a 20-something who usually dress up a little bit when I go out even if it’s something casual), but most of the time I’m using headphones. But the last time it happened it was ridiculous it went like this: I was looking at the makeup aisle, listening to music and minding my own business.

Then I heard someone trying to get the attention of someone else but I didn’t pay too much attention, until that woman (in her 40s so she wasn’t a confused old lady) started to poke my back, I turn around and stand up and look at her very confused. She tells me “Oh finally! I need your help but you’re listening with those big things and didn’t hear me! You shouldn’t be listening to music while working!” I just process it and tells her “I’m sorry but I don’t work here you know?”

she just laughed and said “Wdym you don’t work here? Please! Just do your job” “The thing is, I can’t do my job because I don’t work here and I have never worked here” She just looked irritated and was about to answer me when a REAL worker started to speak to her and apologized to me, the woman finally realized that I really didn’t work there but just looked embarrassed, didn’t apologize or anything.

