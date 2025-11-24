Shopper Was Told They Couldn’t Split Payments On The Weekend, But They Outsmarted The System And Left The Cashier Speechless

Shopping can bring out the problem-solver in anyone, especially when discounts are on the line.

This customer was told they couldn’t mix payments, so they decided to bend the rule without technically breaking it.

Cant do mix bill? Fine. Went to an Asian grocery store on the weekend to buy some groceries, and I had $70 cash that I wanted to spend before using my credit card since I got 2% off for using cash.

So, I did some shopping, and when I brought my items to the cashier, I told her I would like to pay part in cash and the rest with a credit card—basically a mixed payment. My total came to $84, but I was told mixed billing wasn’t available on weekends.

Confused, I didn’t ask why. I just said, “Sure, cancel some items, and I’ll put them back.” My total became $67, including the 2% discount.

I took the rest of the items, but instead of putting them back, I walked one turn around the shelf, came back to the cashier again, and said, “Hi there, how you doing? That’s all for today.” She looked at me, speechless.

