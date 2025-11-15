Sister Refused To Refer Her Older Brother For A Job At Her Workplace Because He Is Lazy And Rude, But Her Parents Called Her Selfish And Took His Side

Sometimes, doing the right thing for yourself means disappointing the people you love.

So, what would you do if your parents begged you to help an older sibling get a job where you work, but he’s actually very rude and doesn’t lift a finger?

Would you put your reputation on the line to make everyone happy? Or would you finally say no to protect your future?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this exact situation and feels bad, but doesn’t want to help.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to refer my brother to my workplace even though my parents are upset? I (24F) work in a high-paying job that I got through a friend’s referral. I worked very, very hard to get here. I started applying like nuts after my graduation and have worked since then, which is around three years. I took this time to groom myself and become independent. I am the youngest of all my siblings.

My dad has been out of a job for a couple of years, which has been very mentally taxing on us since he was the sole breadwinner. I sometimes treat my siblings out to food and entertainment (despite being the youngest), and I do that because I want to eat food, and I have to order it for them too, because otherwise it seems unkind and selfish (even if the bill racks up 3x..) My oldest brother (28M) just finished his bachelor’s after many years. He has no experience, doesn’t apply anywhere, and spends most of his time playing games. He’s also verbally abusive to me and often disrespects our parents.

Recently, my mom and dad asked me to refer my brother to my job since it does not require a lot of experience and is mostly contact-based. She said that since someone referred me, I should do the same for him. She’s clearly hurt that I hesitated, but I’m reluctant because: My brother is 28 and is literally the most careless person in the world. He has made no efforts for himself.

He is very verbally abusive when things don’t go his way, and I just don’t want to share professional space with him I’ve literally tried helping him apply for jobs for two months. I even created an email account and applied to all sorts of places, but no luck. I created the CV, too. Still, I feel awful because my parents are heartbroken and think I’m being selfish. I love them deeply and understand their worry, but I just can’t bring myself to risk my reputation for someone who doesn’t even try. AITA?

She should not help him, and her parents should not expect her to, because it’s his own responsibility to find a career.

