Slumlord Tried To Double The Rent Of A Business Owner’s Old, Crumbling Building, So She Moved Out Overnight And Left Him An Empty Office

Greedy landlords often forget that tenants have options, too.

This woman was renting an old, crumbling office from a lazy slumlord who suddenly decided to double the rent.

Instead of negotiating with him, she and her colleagues decide to just leave the building without proper notice.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Slumlord tried to double our rent We were renting an office in an old, decrepit building for many years from a slumlord. We were going month to month since the lease had expired years ago. And the landlord was too lazy to make a new lease. There were noisy, smelly neighbors and the building was basically falling apart. (It was breaking all kinds of building codes, I’m sure).

This woman got a text from their slumlord that he would be doubling the rent.

But we put up with it because rent was pretty low and we weren’t losing clients over it. Eventually, we got a text from our slumlord that he was doubling the rent. And we had to sign a new lease on January 1 — that was only 24 days away. He said if we were going to leave instead of signing the lease, we needed to give him 30 days’ notice. He didn’t even give us 30 days’ notice!

She and her colleagues decided to leave the building and gave the landlord zero-day notice.

We decided then and there that we were leaving, but that we were gonna give him zero notice. We very quickly found a lovely, well-kept office just around the corner and moved all our stuff. We even took some decorative items that the previous tenant had left behind. The slumlord was so lazy and never around, he did not keep track of anything like that.

They just texted him that they had vacated the building.

We didn’t leave a huge mess behind, but we didn’t clean either. No lease, so no way for him to penalize us! On January 1, we texted the slumlord that we had vacated the building. We never even gave him the keys back. He was too lazy to ask for them.

When greed takes over, karma collects the rent.

