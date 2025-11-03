Stepmom Is More Than Happy To Accommodate Her Stepdaughter When She Needs To Move Back In, But Her Old Bedroom Is Newly Occupied

Growing up and moving out of the family home is a big step.

Finally you’re an adult, tackling the world of work and renting or home ownership on your own – it’s exciting and a huge accomplishment.

But eventually, some people might find themselves needing to move back into their childhood home, often a result of circumstances that they never could have anticipated.

So the stepmom in this story was more than happy to accommodate their stepchildren when their circumstances meant they needed to move back in.

But then she found out their demands.

Read on to find out how this caused a huge fallout.

AITA for not giving my stepdaughter’s old room back to her? My husband has two kids from a previous relationship: a twenty-year-old daughter, and a twenty-three-year-old son. When we married they had already moved out of our house. We have a baby together (male, one year old) who now sleeps in his own room. The room in question was my stepdaughter’s old room, that we turned into baby room.

Read on to find out how this became a problem.

Now, all of a sudden, both of my stepchildren want to move back in with us. My stepdaughter lost her job and can’t afford her house anymore. My stepson is done with college and recently moved back to our city.

Let’s see how she made a plan to accommodate them.

I said they are both welcome back, but that they will have to share my stepson’s old room. There is no other room to put the baby’s stuff in, and I’m not going to put it all in a storage or something like that. That’s the baby’s room now. They are adults and they moved out, so I wasn’t gonna keep the rooms empty for them. But now they are both angry. AITA?

It would be difficult for her two stepchildren to share one room, but it does feel unfair to kick the baby out of its room.

It’s also quite disruptive to the family dynamic – but it’s great that the adult children do have a family home to return to when times get tough.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that the kids should be talking to their dad about this, not their stepmom.

While others agreed with the woman that the stepdaughter had no claim to the room.

Meanwhile, this Redditor agreed with her from personal experience.

The fact that the step-children moved out means that the rooms are no longer theirs.

It’s unfortunate that the space constraints in the home are putting the whole family in a difficult situation, but it’s worth remembering that this solution should only be temporary.

Once the step-children have jobs again, they will be able to move out and not need to squeeze into the family home.

In the meantime, they should be grateful for being taken back in.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.