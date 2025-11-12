Student Is About To Turn In For The Night When The Leader Of Their Group Project Asks Them To Put In Some Overtime, But Their Refusal To Drop Everything Has Big Repercussions

College will, for many, be one of the most enjoyable periods of life.

You have freedom, are surrounded by friends and things to do, and your commitments are relatively minimal.

But there is one thing that barely anybody likes about student life: group projects.

Sure, you might get a great group and work really well on a successful project.

Or, as the student in this story discovered, the workload will be heavily reliant on one person, while everyone else kicks back and watches them do the work.

Read on to find out what happened to make the rest of the group furious with this student.

AITA for refusing to work at 10pm? At my university, we have to do academic projects with real customers. Unfortunately, however, our the team lead couldn’t organize the work properly the entire semester. I’m the PM on another project, so I didn’t take responsibility for organizing the team on the project where I was the designer.

Read on to find out how this is causing drama.

Recently she messaged me at 10pm as “one of the few people at least doing anything,” and told me to prepare a PowerPoint using the materials we’d collected. I told her that such requests are made BEFORE the end of the workday, and not at 10pm the day before the deadline, and I wasn’t going to do anything. As a result, the team didn’t present at the checkpoint, and now I’m being blamed for it.

Read on to find out why this student finally put their foot down.

I used to do half of the ALL the work the entire semester. But now it’s like a kid remembering the night before school that he needed to gather leaves for a craft. AITA?

It’s totally understandable that, after the project lead neglected the work all semester, this student didn’t want to pull an all-nighter to get the work done at no notice.

Everyone else in the team is blaming them, without actually taking any responsibility for the situation themselves.

It’s a very tall expectation, to decide someone should work after 10pm, and have that thing ready for the next day.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person empathised with the struggle of group projects.

However, others thought that working late as a student was a common thing to be tolerated.

Meanwhile, this person congratulated the student and shared some wisdom.

Regardless of whether or not this student wanted to work late on a normal basis, there is no way that their project manager should have turned around and asked them to work late the day before it was due.

This shows very poor planning from the leader, as well as complete disregard for the team members and their wellbeing.

It’s all based on the assumption that their teammate would be awake, free, and willing to do the work so late.

And that was a dangerous assumption.

