Student Thought Working In His Dorm Past Midnight Was Harmless, But His Roommate’s Reaction Proved Something Needed To Change

Living in close quarters means respecting when someone needs rest.

So when one college student kept typing away into the early hours, his roommate, who was feet away trying to sleep, began to resent his late-night grind.

Should he change his studying habits, or should his roommate get an eye mask?

AITA for working past midnight in my dorm? My 19M roommate (also 19M) sleeps only a couple feet from my desk and requests all lights off in the room (including my monitors) and no sound (meaning I can’t type on the extra quiet keyboard I bought) past 12 AM.

He also has blackout curtains, which I’ve told him interfere with my ability to wake up in the morning, but I’ve let him keep them.

He feels justified in his studying habits.

Sometimes I need to be working past midnight and can’t just leave the dorm because having multiple monitors and a keyboard helps me—especially since I’m a CS major.

I told him to just get an eye mask if the light from two monitors (facing away from him) is that much of a problem. But he said even the sound of a keyboard (specifically designed to be quiet) would keep him up and wants me out of the room completely while he sleeps. AITA?

Looks like these roommates don’t see eye to eye on anything.

Redditors were decidedly not on this student’s side.

This commenter agrees that this student’s behavior is unfairly keeping their roommate up.

It’s high time this student find somewhere else to do his studying.

This commenter wonders why he can’t find a different time of day to do his studying.

Only one of these people are using the bedroom for its intended purpose.

Late-night work can come with late-night consequences.

