Student Took His Teacher’s Order To Get Out Literally, So He Left The Building Until The Whole School Went Looking For Him

Kids don’t always interpret authority the way adults intend.

So when a frustrated teacher yelled for one misbehaving student to “get out,” the boy decided to take the order to its logical extreme and spend the rest of the day outside the school.

“Just Get Out!” I was kind of a naughty kid. This happened to me in elementary school, 4th or 5th grade. I don’t remember what led up to the situation, but my teacher yelled at me and said, “Just Get Out.” I knew exactly what he meant, he wanted me to leave the classroom and go out in the hall where he would yell at me in a few minutes when things calmed down.

It was a beautiful day and I had ridden my bike to school. I left the school and had intended on riding my bike home and taking the day off. Once I walked to the bike rack, I realized that riding home was taking it to far, so I went and sat under a big tree on school property and did whatever kids do, just basically chillaxing.

About 30 minutes go by and someone finally comes outside and sees me sitting outside and comes over and expresses their relief and says something like “he didn’t mean leave the building.” I imagine I caused quite a kerfuffle when they realized a kid was missing from school.

